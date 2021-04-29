Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.0% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average of $125.64. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.01.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

