Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 488.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 11.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 13.3% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 367,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,865,000 after acquiring an additional 43,096 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 37.3% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 27,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 287,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,098,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.01.

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.64. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

