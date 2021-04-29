Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barton Investment Management increased its position in Apple by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 27,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 287,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Apple by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 474,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,992,000 after purchasing an additional 93,360 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 288,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.01.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

