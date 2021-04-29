Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Apple by 488.6% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 175,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,406,000 after buying an additional 145,466 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 367,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,865,000 after buying an additional 43,096 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.58 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.01.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

