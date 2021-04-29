Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lowe FS raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe FS now owns 2,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Stanley Capital Management increased its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management now owns 52,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group increased its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group now owns 736,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,262,000 after acquiring an additional 91,557 shares during the period. Ken Stern & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 9,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 53,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

