Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.49.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.58 on Thursday. Apple has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.64. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 667,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $95,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

