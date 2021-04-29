Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.49.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,443,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,384,875. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 221,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

