Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.49.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,861,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,384,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.64. Apple has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Apple by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Apple by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 139,789 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3,667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 282,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 274,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.