Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $175.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.01% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe FS grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe FS now owns 2,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management increased its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management now owns 52,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group now owns 736,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,262,000 after buying an additional 91,557 shares during the period. Ken Stern & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.3% in the third quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 9,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 34.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 53,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

