Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 667,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $95,840,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

