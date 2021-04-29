Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $97.00. 126,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $97.59.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.