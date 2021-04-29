Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.69 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.