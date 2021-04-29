Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,425 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,230,057 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

AMAT stock opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

