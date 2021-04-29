Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Down to $52.77

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.77, but opened at $51.35. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $53.74, with a volume of 7,541 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth about $2,847,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth about $154,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.