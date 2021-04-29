Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.28–0.23 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $219.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.82.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

