AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.91-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. AptarGroup also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.910-0.990 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.83.

Shares of ATR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.92. The stock had a trading volume of 226,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

