Aptiv (APTV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Aptiv to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE APTV opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $160.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

