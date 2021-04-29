Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is Tran Capital Management L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for about 4.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Aptiv worth $54,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,186,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APTV traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.66. 13,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average is $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

