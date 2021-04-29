APY.Finance Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $36.01 million and $1.78 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00063083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00281388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.80 or 0.01099389 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.91 or 0.00714112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,078.24 or 1.00297768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

