APYSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.58 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, APYSwap has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00004318 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $17.40 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00280763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.28 or 0.01118256 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.08 or 0.00709043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,332.30 or 1.00018186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,556,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

