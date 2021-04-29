Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.05

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 18892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.06%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 695,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $330,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 51,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

