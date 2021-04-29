Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.68

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.68 and last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.614 dividend. This is a boost from Arcadis’s previous annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

