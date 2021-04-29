Arcblock (ABT) Trading 15.8% Higher This Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $21.36 million and $9.40 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00067701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00079608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.56 or 0.00818412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00097706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

