ArcelorMittal (MT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

NYSE MT opened at $30.80 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $31.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.07.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.