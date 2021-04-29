Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $26.13 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20.

