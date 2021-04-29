Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

NYSE:MCD opened at $231.97 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $235.63. The stock has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

