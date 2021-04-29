Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 567,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,548,000 after acquiring an additional 47,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock opened at $95.79 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.