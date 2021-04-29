Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDP. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,057,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,117,000 after purchasing an additional 284,286 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 822,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 69,608 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 521,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 364,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 231,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 49,833 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDP stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

