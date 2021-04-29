Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 239.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 455,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 840,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 147,964 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

