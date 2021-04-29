Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $7.61 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,155,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

