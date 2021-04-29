Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDM. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2,333.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 547,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 693,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,463 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 474,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDM opened at $24.82 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.