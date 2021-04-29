Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 761,335 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $17,496,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 381,855 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,261 shares of company stock worth $12,795,073 in the last quarter.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.01.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

