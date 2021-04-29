Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,961.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.41.

NYSE:ANET opened at $320.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $326.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

