Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 272,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,566,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

