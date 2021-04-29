Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $415.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.19. The company has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.30 and a 1 year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

