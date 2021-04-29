Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Arconic has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,796,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,840,000 after purchasing an additional 687,787 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,472,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 197,958 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

