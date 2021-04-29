Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.74

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 53056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.9% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 44,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

