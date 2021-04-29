Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 132,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,341. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.70 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Several research firms have commented on ACA. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

