Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCT opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

