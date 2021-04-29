Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

ARCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $129.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

