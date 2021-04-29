Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.18. 479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 119,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $492.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARD. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ardagh Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ardagh Group by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Ardagh Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Ardagh Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ardagh Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Group Company Profile (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

