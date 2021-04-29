Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 276,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 79,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 69,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

