Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($2.19) per share for the quarter.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $68.53 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,836.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

