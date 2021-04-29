Arista Networks’ (ANET) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.41.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $320.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.08. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $231,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,263,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

