ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,440,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.45. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

