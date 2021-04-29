Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.88

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.05. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 3,658 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

