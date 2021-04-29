ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Jonestrading

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Jonestrading from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

ARR opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $879.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. Equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Hain bought 8,400 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 67,498 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,404,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 61,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

