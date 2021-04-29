ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Jonestrading from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of ARR opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $879.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

