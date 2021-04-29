Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $104.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $104.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $45,226,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,670,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $685,000.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

