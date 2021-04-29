Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 13,371.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,159,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after buying an additional 459,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $19,184,000.

Several research firms recently commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

AWI opened at $104.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $104.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

